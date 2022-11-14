HC quashes another V-C selection in Kerala; shot in the arm for Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan received a shot in the arm in his fight against the Left Front government in Kerala as the Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the appointment of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Vice-Chancellor K Riji John citing violation of UGC selection norms.

John was among the ten vice-chancellors against whom Khan initiated removal steps citing violation of selection norms on the basis of a last month's Supreme Court order, quashing the selection of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) vice-chancellor M S Rajasree. In many cases, the search-cum-selection panel recommended only one name, even as UGC selection norms state that selection must be done from at least three names.

The LDF government in Kerala had opposed the Governor's move to remove the vice-chancellors. Amping up the fight, the state recommended to the governor to give nod for an ordinance to remove him from the Chancellor post of universities. It is now pending with Khan, who has indicated that he would refer it to the President.

The setback to the CPM government also came just a day ahead of the LDF holding a Raj Bhavan march with an expected participation of one lakh. Even representatives from the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, which is also engaged in a tiff with the governor, are expected to participate in Tuesday's demonstration.

Police are maintaining a tight vigil against the demonstration to avert any chances of violence, especially since the Left Front leaders were anticipating attempts from vested interest groups to make the demonstration turn violent. CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues are keeping off from the demonstration citing basic etiquette; the Governor is also not in Kerala.

A division bench of the HC quashed the appointment of John as KUFOS vice-chancellor considering petitions filed by two persons citing UGC norms violation.

The court also directed the chancellor (governor) to conduct a fresh selection by following the norms.