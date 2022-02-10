HC transfers Ramajeyam murder case from CBI to SIT

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failing to make any headway in the case since 2017, the Madras High Court on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sensational murder of K N Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, in Tiruchirapalli in 2012.

The SIT, the High Court said, should begin the investigation into the case as early as possible, preferably before February 21, and submit a status report every fortnight on the progress of the probe — the first of such a report should be handed over to the court before March 7.

Justice V Bharathidasan said the SIT will be headed by S Jeyakumar, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Madan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, and R Ravi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CBI).

Ramajeyam, who was into real estate and other businesses, was the brother of Nehru, the Tiruchi strongman of the DMK. While constituting the SIT, the judge asked CBI not to transfer Ravi without the court order and continue with the investigation into the case.

Justice Bharathidasan also said the investigation by the SIT will be monitored by Shakeel Akhtar, Director General of Police (CB-CID), while directing the Tamil Nadu government to provide logistical support to the team.

Ramajeyam, who wielded tremendous influence in and around Tiruchirapalli in the Central region of Tamil Nadu, was found dead on the banks of River Cauvery near Thiruvalarsolai on March 29, 2012, during the AIADMK regime then headed by J Jayalalithaa.

Since the Tamil Nadu police could not make any progress, the case was transferred to CBI in 2017 following a complaint by Ramajeyam’s wife Latha. However, the Central agency has also not cracked the case so far.

“Though almost 10 years have elapsed, a premier investigating wing of the State, the CB CID and the CBI could not even find out the motive behind the murder. It is a very unfortunate situation,” justice Bharathidasan said.

He added that the state police investigated the case for more than five years and that the court is of the considered view that re-transferring the case at this point of time from CBI to the police would not serve any useful purpose.

“On the other hand, the CBI also could not make any breakthrough in the investigation for the past four years. Considering these circumstances, this court is of the firm view that constituting an SIT with dedicated and efficient officers to conduct further investigation in the matter alone would bring the case to its logical conclusion at the earliest,” the judge said.

Check out DH's latest videos