Headload workers carry patients, bodies in Kerala's Kasaragod

The poor health infrastructure of Kasaragod, Kerala, was again highlighted when headload workers were called in to transport dead bodies and bed-ridden patients to the government general hospital since the elevator was broken.

Footage showing headload workers transporting a dead body surfaced on Friday. Health Minister Veena George launched an investigation into the incident and directed that the elevator be fixed as soon as possible.

Also Read | Darting mission in Kerala hit as wild tusker remained untraced

The hospital’s lift was reportedly out of service for about a month. As a result, both patients and hospital staff have faced numerous challenges.

Sources said the footage was of a Kumbala native under treatment on the third floor. He died the night prior, and because there was insufficient staff to transfer the remains, the service of headload labourers was requested. Footage of headload personnel transporting bed-ridden patients has previously been released.

Kasaragod’s deficient health infrastructure was exposed during the peak of the Covid pandemic. TATA Group had then established a Covid hospital, which is now dysfunctional due to a lack of patients. The district’s medical college was still under construction and thus was only partially operational during Covid.

Many people from the district depend on hospitals in Mangaluru for treatment.