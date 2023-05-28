Health condition of MP Avinash Reddy’s mother is stable

Health condition of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s mother is stable

Avinash was summoned by CBI in connection with YS Vivekananda reddy's murder case, wrote to the agency seeking time to appear before it citing his mother’s ill health

  May 28 2023
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's mother has undergone Cutting Balloon Angioplasty and stent placement procedure at a private hospital here and is said to be stable.

Avinash, who was summoned by the CBI to appear before it here on May 22 in connection with former minister YS Vivekananda reddy's murder case, wrote to the central agency seeking time to appear before it citing his mother’s ill health and intimated that he will come for investigation once his mother fully recovers.

Earlier, Y S Laxmi was admitted to a hospital in Kurnool and later shifted to AIG hospitals here.

Also Read: CBI questions SC bail order to accused in ex-Andhra Pradesh minister’s murder

“Mrs. Yeduguri Sandinti Laxmi, 66 years female was admitted in AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 26th May 2023 referred from a hospital in Kurnool after Angiogram. Her Coronary Angiogram showed two vessel disease. She underwent Cutting Balloon Angioplasty and stent placement, to Right Coronary Artery today at our hospital. Currently she is stable and recovering in ICU after the procedure,” the hospital said in a statement on Saturday night.

The cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Avinash is under the scanner of the CBI in connection with his uncle Vivekananda Reddy’s murder that took place in March 2019.

He has appeared before the CBI at least five times this year. He subsequently moved the Telangana High Court with the anticipatory bail petition.

The High Court on Saturday directed the CBI not to arrest him till May 31. His father Y S Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the CBI on April 16 in connection with the case.

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on the night of March15, 2019, just weeks before the Assembly elections in the State.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020. The CBI filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

