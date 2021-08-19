Health experts worried about Covid surge in Kerala amid Onam

With commercial streets and shopping centres in Kerala busy owing to the onset of the Onam celebrations, health experts are concerned over a possible surge of Covid-19 in the state.

In a counter strategy, the state has enhanced its vaccination drive that already crossed the 50 per cent mark.

Already, the Covid TPR is giving indicators of a surge with 16.15 per cent being reported on Thursday. Lockdown restrictions were relaxed in the state over the last couple of weeks. Effective enforcement of social distancing norms at shops are remaining more or less only on paper these days. The TPR of the state was hovering around 15 per cent over the last few days.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who came down to Kerala to review the Covid situation on Monday had also cautioned the state about the chances of Covid surge during Onam.

An official of Kerala Health department said that the present scenes from commercial streets and shops in the state were really disturbing. Socially distancing has literally gone for a toss. Though almost all people could be seen wearing masks, how many are wearing properly. Sanitisers are placed in front of shops. But how many are using it? Hence there was no surprise if there is further Covid surge in Kerala in the coming weeks, he said.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive of the state has been intensified. Even drive-in vaccination camps where vaccination would be provided in the vehicle was launched mainly targeting the aged population. So far 1.86 crore were given first dose and 68.3 lakh got second dose also.

Even as many fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated were also testing Covid positive, major chuck of them are asymptomatic and doesn't have any symptoms.