Heart-rending tragedy: Prez on drowning of girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy: President Kovind on drowning of 7 girls in Tamil Nadu

'Such events shock me to the core', he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 15:37 ist
Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI file photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the drowning of seven girls in a check dam near Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore is a heart-rending tragedy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Such events shock me to the core," he said.

Seven girls were drowned in the check dam on Gedilam river on Sunday when they went to bathe in the water body.

"The drowning of seven girls in a check dam on a river near Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, is a heart-rending tragedy. Such events shock me to the core. I convey my condolences to the bereaved families," Kovind tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ram Nath Kovind
Tamil Nadu
Drowning
India News

What's Brewing

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022

In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

Google honours espresso machine maker Angelo Moriondo

Google honours espresso machine maker Angelo Moriondo

Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait

Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait

DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India

DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India

Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities

Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities

How to avoid falling prey to cyber frauds

How to avoid falling prey to cyber frauds

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

 