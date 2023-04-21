Heat waves forecast for 48 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Heat waves forecast for only 48 mandals, 4 days of thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the sweltering weather and take necessary precautions

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Apr 21 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 15:33 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

In a welcome respite from the searing summer heat, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecast heat wave conditions for 48 mandals on Friday while the Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms in parts of the state for four days from Friday to Monday.

Heat waves are expected to hit one mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 14 in Anakapalli, seven each in Gunturu and Kakinada and four each in Krishna and NTR.

Likewise, one mandal each in Palnadu and Visakhapatnam, and nine more in Vizianagaram, the disaster management department in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Telangana adopts Cool Roof Policy to reduce heat stress in buildings

On Thursday, eight mandals in Anakapalli district and one in Vizianagaram experienced severe heat waves while 51 more suffered heat wave conditions.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the sweltering weather and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, the Met Department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated parts over north coastal AP (NCAP), Yanam, south coastal AP (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Friday.

It forecast similar weather on April 22, 23 and 24 along with winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

