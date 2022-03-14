Heated debate in Kerala Assembly over K-rail project

The Kerala Assembly on Monday witnessed a heated debate over the proposed semi-high-speed-rail project.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and members of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) dismissed the project's social, environmental, and ecological concerns as unfounded, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed that the government was attempting to mislead the public by falsifying data and was only interested in the project's large commissions.

The Silver Line, a 530-kilometre rail project, was the subject of a three-hour discussion in the House. An adjournment motion notice issued by the opposition was taken up for discussion and finally rejected. The opposition staged a walkout protesting against the government's stand.

Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied the opposition's claims of data fudging in the detailed project report about aspects like cost and ridership, he also dismissed a mention in the DPR that there would be 2.4-metre-high fencing on both sides of the rail on 293 kilometres of plain land to prevent trespassing.

Vijayan said there would not be any walls on either side and added that what he said was correct. He also stated that every 500 meters of rail, there would be passengers for people and vehicles.

The chief minister said the project do not pass through any protected forest areas or sensitive coastal zones or any of the highly ecologically sensitive zones identified by the Madhava Gadgil committee. He also claimed that a rail line passing through a tunnel and pillars passing through paddy fields and scenic spots would have no negative impact on the environment.

While opposition leader V D Satheesan claimed the project would cost up to Rs 2 lakh crore, Vijayan claimed the cost would be around Rs 64,000 crore, as stated in the DPR. He also stated that the project's loan would have a 40-year repayment period, and that the state would see drastic economic development as a result of the project, which aims to reduce travel time across Kerala to less than four hours from the current 10-hour requirement by road and rail.

He also refuted the opposition's claims that the project would use outdated Japanese technology. It is one of the safest modes of transportation, and it has the potential to reduce carbon emissions significantly.

He also countered concerns over massive construction materials like rocks required for the project by stating that the construction material requirement for roads was much higher.

The opposition alleged that the government was taking forward the project only eyeing the commission from it and termed it as a geographical bomb.

Check out latest videos from DH: