Heavy rain alert sounded for several Kerala districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday sounded a very heavy rain alert for districts in northern Kerala.

While an orange alert was sounded in Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, a yellow alert was sounded for several other districts.

The IMD also forecast strong surface winds with up to 40 kmph speed at many places across the state.

Given the probability of heavy rains, the Wayanad district collector has declared Monday as a holiday for schools in the district.

Earlier, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority had advised people to avoid night travel along hilly terrains. People living in landslide-prone areas had also been advised to shift to safe places.