Heavy rain alert sounded for several Kerala districts

Heavy rain alert sounded for several Kerala districts

While an orange alert was sounded in Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, a yellow alert was sounded for several other districts.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 23 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 20:01 ist
Pedestrians during monsoon rainfall, in Kochi, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday sounded a very heavy rain alert for districts in northern Kerala.

While an orange alert was sounded in Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, a yellow alert was sounded for several other districts.

The IMD also forecast strong surface winds with up to 40 kmph speed at many places across the state. 

Also Read | At least 16 killed in 10 days in rain-related incidents in Vidarbha, thousands of houses damaged

Given the probability of heavy rains, the Wayanad district collector has declared Monday as a holiday for schools in the district.

Earlier, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority had advised people to avoid night travel along hilly terrains. People living in landslide-prone areas had also been advised to shift to safe places.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rains
monsoon
Kerala
Wayanad
Kozhikode
kannur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 