Heavy rain alert sounded for several Kerala districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday sounded a very heavy rain alert for districts in northern Kerala.
While an orange alert was sounded in Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, a yellow alert was sounded for several other districts.
The IMD also forecast strong surface winds with up to 40 kmph speed at many places across the state.
Also Read | At least 16 killed in 10 days in rain-related incidents in Vidarbha, thousands of houses damaged
Given the probability of heavy rains, the Wayanad district collector has declared Monday as a holiday for schools in the district.
Earlier, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority had advised people to avoid night travel along hilly terrains. People living in landslide-prone areas had also been advised to shift to safe places.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years