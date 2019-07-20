Heavy rains and tides continue in Kerala

As heavy rains and high tides continued across Kerala on Saturday, many low-lying areas were flooded and families in coastal areas were shifted to safer places.

The shutters of three dams in Idukki district and one in Ernakulam district were opened. Red and Orange alerts were sounded at various districts in Kerala till July 24.

According to revenue department sources, heavy rain continued in many parts of Kasargod in North Kerala. One youth reportedly died after falling into a water body in the district. At Neeleswaram, many families were shifted to safe locations.

At Alappuzha in North Kerala, relief camps were opened and people staying in low-lying areas were shifted. At Pamba in Sabarimala, a huge quantity of sand deposited in last year's flood was washed away in the heavy flow in the river since Friday.

High tides damaged houses along with the coastal areas of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram. Four fishermen who were missing in the sea off Vizhinjam coast in Thiruvananthapuram returned safely on Saturday. They said that they got stranded in the sea owing to damages caused to the boat's engine. A section of fishermen also ventured to the sea on Saturday morning, braving the rough weather, to search the missing fishermen.

They alleged ineffective search operation by agencies like the Coast Guard. Three fishermen were still reported missing in the sea off Kollam coast.

Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said that adequate precautionary measures to face the rough weather were taken in advance by the government.