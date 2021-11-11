Heavy rains batter Chennai yet again

Incessant rains that lasted for nearly 16 hours pounded this southern metropolis and neighbouring districts leading to flooding and waterlogging in several areas of the city as a Depression in the Bay of Bengal gained momentum.

This is the second time in less than a week that the city has experienced extremely heavy rainfall after it received 20 cm of rainfall on November 6. The rains battered the city yet again forcing the closure of over a dozen subways and several roads for traffic. Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) said it has suspended power supply to 36,000-odd houses in several parts of the city as a precautionary measure.

Track live updates on TN rains here

Several localities like Ambattur, Velachery, Valasaravakkam, and Kolathur were inundated causing severe inconvenience to residents even as the MeT Department forecast heavy rains till Thursday evening.

At 8.00 am, the Depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal lay about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. “The depression will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast around Chennai by the evening,” the IMD said in its latest update.

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of 11th November 2021. pic.twitter.com/9fqM88YxdN — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 11, 2021

As the Depression nears Chennai, the IMD said, the city will experience heavy rains and winds up to 45 to 50 km per hour. Even as the rains continued, personnel from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and other agencies were working to drain the rain water out.

Seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) fanned out across the city and neighbouring Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts evacuating those stranded in floods.

Independent weather blogger Pradeep John said the “worst was over” for Chennai which would receive occasional rains. “It will be windy till Depression crosses North Chennai-Sriharikota belt by evening. On an average, 150 mm rainfall reported in Chennai and KTC belt and some stations have crossed 200 mm rainfall too,” he wrote on his verified Facebook page.

Check out the latest DH videos here: