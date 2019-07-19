Heavy rains in Kerala, seven fishermen missing

Many parts of Kerala received heavy rains on Friday leading to water level rising at various places, including Pamba river at Sabarimala. Seven fishermen were reported missing in high tides at the sea off Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam coasts.

The meteorological department has forecast extremely heavy rains in four districts for the next three days. A red alert was sounded at four districts, including Kasargod on Saturday and Wayanad and Kozhikode on Sunday and Monday.

The water level at Pamba river in Sabarimala went up slightly, forcing some shops to shut. As the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple is open for monthly poojas, the police imposed restrictions on pilgrims taking bath in the Pamba river. By Friday evening the water level reportedly receded.

Three fishermen were reported missing from Kollam after a fishing boat capsized. Another boat with four fishermen was reported missing at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The revenue authorities in Kerala are on high alert. The state faced about 45% deficiency in monsoon rains till the first week of July.