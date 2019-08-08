Heavy rains in Nilgiris and Coimbatore

With the South-west monsoon gaining momentum, parts of Tamil Nadu, especially areas bordering Karnataka and Kerala, are experiencing immense rainfall with Avalanche in the picturesque Nilgiris district alone recording 820 mm in a day.

Coimbatore, geographically close to Nilgiris and Kerala, also received 226 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. Kanyakumari and Theni, which too share border with Kerala, also experienced good rainfall during the aforesaid period.

The rainfall in Avalanche in Nilgiris is the wettest 24 hours in the history of Tamil Nadu. The intense and heavy rainfall in Nilgiris led to landslides in several areas in the hills blocking many roads.

“Stay safe. Kindly keep off travelling in ghat areas of Nilgiris, Valparai, Kodagu, Wayanad and Munnar for few days,” Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani wrote on his official Twitter page.

Heavy rains in Karnataka and Kerala have prompted authorities in bordering districts to be on high alert – several dams that depend on water from rivers originating from the two states are likely to fill up fast in the next few days.

Reports from Karnataka said 90,000 cusecs of water is being released from Kabini Reservoir, which is expected to reach Mettur in the next few days.

“Massive rains in Kerala, Valparai, Nilgiris, Theni, Kanyakumari, Idukki and Tirunelveli districts. Cauvery Catchment smashed too in Kodagu and Wayanad. Extreme rains to continue in next two days in these places and (there will be) huge inflows into Cauvery dams,” weather blogger Pradeep John said.

“We are seeing one of the historic spells in the Ghats. Belgaum in Karnataka in Krishna catchment is recording unprecedented rains. No words to explain the damage and flooding,” he wrote on his Facebook page.