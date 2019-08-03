Heavy rains in Telugu states: 400 hamlets cut off

With Incessant rains lashing out parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, normal life was affected and several low laying areas have been inundated with flood waters.

With the weather department forecasting rains for three more days, the state governments have been bracing up to face any eventuality. The fishermen in the coastal region were advised not to venture into the sea and a stage 3 warning has been displayed in almost all the ports of the state. River Godavari in spate has cut off 400 from the rest of the world in East and West Godavari districts.

Hamlets under Devipatnam and P Gannavaram blocks in East Godavari and Polavaram and Edduvagu in West Godavari were also affected due to flood water. Transportation between these areas and the district headquarters has been severed. The state government has directed the revenue officials to distribute 25 kilograms of rice, two liters of kerosene and other essential cooking items to the affected public.

The irrigation department has said that the Godavari at Dowlaiswaram barrage is maintaining at 11.2 feet with 9.34 lakh cusecs inflow and 9.27 lakh cusecs outflow. The first danger signal might by hoisted by Saturday night. Gautami, Vainateya and Vasistha streams are at spate forcing the officials to open all the 175 gates of Dowlaiswaram barrage to let water into the Bay of Bengal.

Copious inflows in Telangana

Meanwhile, in Telangana, Rivers, rivulets, and lakes are brimming with huge inflows. All the major irrigation projects including the Kaleswaram project except Singur were steadily receiving huge inflows. All the tanks at barrages and pump houses are full. Medigedda and Annaram gates were kept open in the Bhupalpally district. The first danger signal was hoisted in the Godavari at Bhadhrachalam, where the water level reached 43 feet.

In Hyderabad, Mayor Bontu Rammohan visited the low laying Khairatabad and Balkampet areas and reviewed the situation. He said that 150 Monsoon emergency teams have been formed and the state and national disaster response teams have been kept on standby.