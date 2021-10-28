Heavy rains, landslides lash Kerala

Many parts of Kerala, including the recent calamity-hit parts of Kottayam district, received heavy rains on Thursday evening.

There were also reports of minor landslides and landslips at Erumeli - Mundakayam regions of Kottayam causing damage to properties. No casualties were reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department sounded orange alert in six districts of south and central Kerala for Friday.

The spillway gates of Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki district may be opened on Friday morning to maintain the water level. The water level of the dam was 138.20 feet by Thursday evening. Many families living along the banks of the Periyar river were shifted to safe places.

The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained that the water level shall be maintained at 139.5 feet till November 10. There is a demand that the 100-year-old dam should be decommissioned and a new one constructed.

Compensation announced

The Kerala government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of those who lost their lives in the recent landslides and floods. Those who lost their houses would be given Rs 10 lakh.