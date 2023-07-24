Heavy rains lash central, north Kerala districts; three deaths reported

Heavy rains lash Kerala; 3 deaths reported

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of the state.

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 24 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 16:23 ist
Rain in Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo

After a brief lull, heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala with the central and northern districts facing the wrath of the monsoon.

Districts authorities in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur declared a holiday for all educational institutions in view of the heavy rains forecast for Monday.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of the state- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod apart from Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

According to government sources, a total of three persons lost their lives on Sunday in various incidents related to rain.

Read | India to face apple crunch as heavy rain hits production

Two minor boys, Hadhi and Hashir from Wayanad district lost their lives on Sunday after they suspectedly fell into a water body while on their way to tuition class.

A youngster drowned in Thrissur district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authority said a few relief camps have been opened in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts and as of now, 38 persons have been housed there.

The authority also said that there were numerous cases of tree felling across the state and damage to houses and other buildings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershowers at most places in Kerala from July 23 to July 26.

Kerala
Rainfall
India News

