Heavy rains lash Chennai; holiday declared for schools

Heavy rains lash Chennai and its suburbs; holiday declared for schools

The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 19 2023, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 09:16 ist
People buy vegetables from a roadside vendor during rainfall, in Chennai, Sunday, June 18. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy overnight rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday. International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.

The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days. Following the rains, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet.

Also Read | Flood hits over 33,000 people in 14 districts in Assam

The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chennai
Rainfall
rains
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

 