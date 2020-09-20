Heavy rains likely in Telangana; administration put on alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur over isolated parts of Telangana on Monday, the Meteorological Department has said. All the superintendents of police (SPs) and District Collectors have been directed to be alert, an official press release said on Sunday.

This directive was issued after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during the day, the release said. The SPs and the Collectors should be available in their respective headquarters to take necessary measures to ensure no loss of life and property in view of the rains, it said. Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Telangana on Sunday and Monday, according to a bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department.

The rainfall may occur in the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam, the release said. "Massive flooding and water-logging are likely to occur in low-lying areas. Falling of trees and electricity posts can happen leading to disruption of normal activities," the release said. Besides, reservoirs, tanks and streams may overflow causing inundation of low-lying areas and low bridges and causeways may overflow too, posing threat to traffic and people, it said. The Collectors have been requested to put the district administration on alert and follow the flood protocol communicated earlier, it added.