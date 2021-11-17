Heavy rains predicted for south Andhra Pradesh on Thursday

The weatherman has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places in Prakasam, Nellore of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor, Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema on Thursday.

The rains are under the influence of a low pressure area over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to move nearly westwards and reach Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh north Tamil Nadu coasts by Thursday 18 November.

The Andhra Pradesh government is watchful of the low pressure in order to initiate required rescue and relief measures. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has closed the footpaths to Tirumala for two days as a precaution.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed the compensation of Rs 22 crore into the accounts of 34,586 farmers who suffered crop loss due to Gulab Cyclone in September this year.

Reddy said that his government has been providing compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters within the same season, and that Rs 1070 crore was disbursed into accounts of 13.96 lakh farmers till now against the crop loss of 18 lakh acres.

The Chief Minister said that the compensation for the damaged crops is being carried out in a transparent manner, through a social audit.

Reddy further said that a natural disaster fund of Rs 2,000 crore and a price stabilization fund of Rs 3,000 crore were set up as a safety net for the farmers.

