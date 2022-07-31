Heavy rains to hit Kerala for next 4 days, alert issued

Heavy rains to lash Kerala for 4 days, yellow alert issued

A warning alert for fishing is also in place till August 3

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 31 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 12:24 ist
Kerala is set to receive heavy rain for four days starting from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that it has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala is set to receive heavy rain for four days starting from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that it has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

According to the IMD, these districts will receive heavy to isolated rain in the four-day period.

Also Watch —Karnataka: Heavy rain lashes Mangaluru

A warning alert for fishing is also in place till August 3.

Meanwhile, Kottayam and Idukki districts are under an orange alert for heavy rain on Monday.

The IMD said Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday.

Although the state witnessed heavy rain this month, there is still a net 26 per cent deficit since the southwest monsoon was weak in June.

Despite the rain deficit, the dams have more than 60 per cent storage and are expected to be full when the southwest monsoon withdraws by September 30.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
IMD
Rainfall
Indian Meteorological Department

What's Brewing

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

 