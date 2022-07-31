Heavy rains to lash Kerala for 4 days, yellow alert issued

Kerala is set to receive heavy rain for four days starting from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that it has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

According to the IMD, these districts will receive heavy to isolated rain in the four-day period.

A warning alert for fishing is also in place till August 3.

Meanwhile, Kottayam and Idukki districts are under an orange alert for heavy rain on Monday.

The IMD said Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday.

Although the state witnessed heavy rain this month, there is still a net 26 per cent deficit since the southwest monsoon was weak in June.

Despite the rain deficit, the dams have more than 60 per cent storage and are expected to be full when the southwest monsoon withdraws by September 30.