Heavy rush at Tirumala; 40 hours wait time for darshan

Famous pilgrim centre Tirumala is swarming with pilgrims as a result of the long weekend combined with Independence Day on Monday.

The wait time for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara was 40 hours on Sunday.

According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials, serpentine queue lines of pilgrims continued on Sunday, extending till the Octopus building in the Outer Ring Road, a few KMs from the main shrine.

The heavy rush saw about 60,000 pilgrims have darshan of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy by 6 pm on Sunday, even as more pilgrims joined the queue lines.

The pilgrim inflow continued despite TTD officials appealing to devotees especially those with infant children and old aged parents to postpone their pilgrimage to Tirumala in view of the heavy rush.

Apart from the devotees of southern states, pilgrims from Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and many newly wed couples due to the ongoing wedding season also turned out in large numbers.

The top brass TTD from the engineering, health, Annaprasadam, vigilance and medical departments are continuously monitoring the situation, while overseeing the amenities provided to the devotees.

TTD vigilance and Police personnel are deployed to ensure there is no stampede in the queue lines, officials said.

Over 50,000 meal servings were made in the main Annaprasadam complex alone while in Vaikuntam compartments 1.30 lakh servings (including Annaprasadam meals and upma, pongal etc. tiffins) were offered. The figures are double the normal daily servings. Milk was also served to children, others in the queue lines.