Heavy showers as monsoon stays put

The southwest monsoon had set a record earlier this year with its delayed onset. Now it has scripted another by staying put.

According to officials, it's after 40 years that the delayed withdrawal of monsoon has extended into the month of October.

While it is normal for the monsoon to withdraw by the middle of September, according to meteorologists, it is still active, resulting in heavy rains across South-Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, over the past two days.

Clogged roads and basements greeted residents as hours of night rain on Tuesday and Wednesday wreaked havoc on the city.

Sources at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) told DH that the city witnessed about 24 mm rainfall on Tuesday night alone. Several districts like Kolar and Tumakuru also witnessed thunderstorms.

Speaking to DH, Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy, director, KSNDMC, said, "The monsoon has not shown withdrawing characteristics this time, though the official season got over a couple of days ago. It is still active over Rajasthan and Western Gujarat, owing to local weather factors like depression and upper air circulation. Because of this, there has been an intense accumulation of clouds over the peninsular region, causing heavy rains. This delayed withdrawal extending into the month of October comes after a gap of about 40 years."

Thunderstorms

As the monsoon keeps dillydallying, what is also worrying is the intense thunderstorm activity. Thunderstorms, according to 'Sidilu' app of KSNDMC, were reported from Kolar, Tumakuru and Bengaluru. "Thunderstorms are usual before the monsoon. But it is uncommon to witness them during this time of the year. Call it climate change or rising mercury levels, the atmosphere is dotted with convective clouds resulting in thunderstorm activities," a senior official from KSNDMC explained.

As per the centre, heavy rains lashed Bengaluru South, Kengeri, Tavarekere and Uttarahalli limits. Similarly, Varthur and Bengaluru East were also pounded by sudden showers. Several areas in BTM Layout, Bommanahalli and HSR Layout were flooded after over two hours of showers on Tuesday night. Apartments in Bengaluru South and East were flooded in the intense downpour. Bommanahalli, according to officials, received the highest rainfall of 36.5 mm on Tuesday night and about 50 mm on Wednesday night.

Personnel from the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services were pressed into the service to pump out water from basements of apartments in Madiwala and HSR Layout. Other adjoining areas like Sarakki recorded 28.5 mm rain, followed by Doresani Pallya (22.5), Bilekahalli (11.5) Lakkasandra (10.5). Northern parts of the city such as Sondekoppa recorded 29 mm, Sonnenahalli 12.5 and Rajanukunte 7 mm.

Trees uprooted

Despite the inundation of low-lying areas, BBMP Control Room officials maintained there was no major damage in any part of the city. Officials claimed that they have received only one complaint on Tuesday night. However, by Wednesday morning, the city witnessed incidents of tree uprooting in four places — Koramangala, RBI colony in JP Nagar and Basavanagudi areas.