Heavy tides along Kerala coast

Hundreds of families along the coastal areas of Kerala, especially Kochi and nearby parts, were shifted to safe places owing to high tides and winds on Thursday, said to be related to the Maha Cyclone storm over the Arabian sea. Two fishermen were reported missing from Thrissur in central Kerala after a boat capsized, while five others in the boat were rescued. Though no Red or Orange alerts were issued for any part of the state for the coming days till Thursday evening, IMD officials said that chances of heavy winds and rains could not be ruled out.

