Heed to citizens' right to life: SC pulls up Kerala over Bakrid relaxations

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Kerala government over Bakrid relaxations in the state and said that it was “wholly uncalled for” adding that it showed a sorry state of affairs in the state.

It also rebuked the government for giving in to pressure and laying bare vulnerable citizens amidst a pandemic. "Pressure groups of all kinds - religious or otherwise, cannot in any manner interfere with this most precious fundamental right of the citizens (right to life)," the apex court said.

It warned the Kerala government that it would take action if relaxations granted by the state for Bakrid lead to the further spread of coronavirus.

More to follow...