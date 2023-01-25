Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadu

A chopper carrying the Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and three others made an emergency landing near a village in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday due to bad weather.
All passengers are safe.
The chopper landed at the Government school campus in Uginiyam village near Sathyamangalam in Erode at 10.50 am. The spiritual guru was on his way to Tiruppur.
The helicopter took off after 40 minutes following an improvement in the weather condition.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team
Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days
Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report
New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns
As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks
'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight
Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars
Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice