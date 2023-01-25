Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadu

A chopper carrying the Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and three others made an emergency landing near a village in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday due to bad weather.

All passengers are safe.

The chopper landed at the Government school campus in Uginiyam village near Sathyamangalam in Erode at 10.50 am. The spiritual guru was on his way to Tiruppur.

The helicopter took off after 40 minutes following an improvement in the weather condition.

More details awaited.