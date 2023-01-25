Helicopter with Sri Sri makes emergency landing in TN

Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadu

The helicopter took off after 40 minutes following an improvement in the weather condition

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 25 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 13:51 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A chopper carrying the Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and three others made an emergency landing near a village in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday due to bad weather.

All passengers are safe.

The chopper landed at the Government school campus in Uginiyam village near Sathyamangalam in Erode at 10.50 am. The spiritual guru was on his way to Tiruppur.

The helicopter took off after 40 minutes following an improvement in the weather condition. 

More details awaited.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

 