Hesitancy towards second dose of Covid vaccine in Kerala

Even as Kerala has been making remarkable progress in administering the first dose of Covid vaccines, the state was witnessing a lackadaisical attitude of the people towards the second dose.

Reports of breakthrough infections and relaxation of the lockdown restrictions are considered to be the reasons. The state health department is making proactive measures like sending repeated reminders to the people and creating awareness on the benefits of taking the second dose, especially since alerts over a new variant of the Covid has emerged.

While 95.9 per cent of the people above the age of 18 in Kerala already took the first dose, when it comes to the second dose it is only 62 per cent so far.

A senior health department official said that the increasing number of breakthrough infections seems to be a reason for the hesitancy among a section of people towards taking the second dose as they might be feeling that the vaccination was ineffective. Meanwhile, a district medical officer said that with the relaxation of Covid norms and offices and life back to normalcy the seriousness of people towards Covid seems to have faded.

The health department is spreading awareness about the benefits of the second dose as almost all those who suffered breakthrough infection were also having mild symptoms. The health department officials were also sending repeated reminders to those who were due to take the second dose and thereby ensuring that all are taking the vaccines before the prescribed time frame.

Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that the health department would be identifying those who were skipping the Covid vaccination.

Around 5,000 school teachers in the state were found to be skipping Covid vaccination and many of them were even citing religious reasons.

Meanwhile, the state government have stepped up vigil at airports and the travel history of those coming from abroad was being verified in detail. Since Kerala is having a high number of travellers from Gulf countries, the state was more cautious about the new variant of coronavirus.

The health minister said that 14 days quarantine would be mandatory for those coming from countries where the Omicron variant was reported. Even if tested negative after seven days of quarantine, seven more days quarantine would be mandatory.

