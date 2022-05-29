High voltage campaign for Kerala bypoll ends

Kerala has witnessed a high voltage campaign for the bypoll to the Thrikkakara Assembly seat in Kochi with communal issues to malicious campaigns being raised.

The public campaign ended by Sunday evening and the polling is on May 31.

Even though one seat does not pose any threat to the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, which has a comfortable majority with 99 MLAs in the 140 member house, the Pinarayi Vijayan government seems to have taken it as prestigious fight to win Congress's sitting seat and thereby not only get backing for its key projects like semi-high-speed rail but also to set a trend in its favour for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, the election also coincides with the first anniversary celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government and hence the election results could be interpreted as evaluation of the government's performance.

CPI(M) indeed made an experiment in the urban constituency in Kochi by fielding cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph, working with a hospital under the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly. While the move triggered allegations of CPI(M)'s communal appeasement strategy, CPI(M) justified it as an initiative to bring professionals to the forefront.

Congress has fielded deceased MLA P T Thomas's wife Uma Thomas, who was an active Congress worker in college days. An unusual unity is being witnessed among the Congress leaders right from candidate selection as the party leaders seem to have realised that it was high time to work for the revival of the party in Kerala especially since it lost two Assembly elections consecutively.

Thrikkakara has been a sitting seat of the Congress ever since its formation in 2011 and Uma would obviously get sentimental votes as her husband P T Thomas was having a clean image and was a popular leader.

Playing the divisive politics, the BJP is making a bid to woo the Christian vote banks of the region by highlighting issues like 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' and strongly backing Kerala former MLA P C George who was held for hate speeches targeting the Muslim community. Party senior leader A N Radhakrishnan is the candidate.

The emergence of a new political front of the Aam Aadmi Party and Kitex group backed Twenty20 was another major political development that Kerala witnessed amidst the campaign. But the decision of the front not to contest in this election also turned crucial as Twenty20 contested in the constituency in 2021 and secured around 10% votes, which is crucial. Now Congress, CPI(M), and the BJP are pinning hopes on the vote banks of Twenty20.

The fierce campaigns even took a malicious turn with video footage of intimate moments of a couple being spread with the caption that it was CPI(M) candidate Dr Joseph. The CPI(M) alleged that Congress workers were indulging in the malicious campaign.

The actress assault case also played a role in the campaign against the ruling CPI(M) after the survivor alleged political interventions to favour the accused. But the CM himself did the damage control by personally assuring the actress of fair probe.

The Congress camps alleged that the ruling CPI(M) misused powers to manipulate the voters' list, which the CPI(M) camps term as the outcome of a fear factor of getting defeated.