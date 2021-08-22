Higher TPR triggers speculations of further Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala

The escalating Covid-19 TPR in Kerala after the easing of the lockdown restrictions over the last couple of weeks has triggered concerns that the state may go for another round of total shutdown.

With social distancing norms visibly being thrown to the winds during the Onam festival, the chances of a further surge of fresh Covid-19 cases in the coming days is highly anticipated by experts.

After the TPR of 17.87 per cent on May 28, the Covid-19 TPR of Kerala went above the 17 per cent mark for the first time on Saturday with 17.73 per cent. From August 10 Covid-19 daily TPR and seven day average of Kerala were hovering around 15 per cent mark. On Sunday the TPR was 16.41 per cent. The covid-19 lockdown was relaxed considerably in the state from August 5.

Sources said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to hold a review meeting on the present scenario and restrictions might be imposed again.

A lockdown was imposed in Kerala from the first week of May. Though relaxations were given subsequently in a phased manner, restrictions on participation at events like marriages were continuing and dining at hotels and restaurants were not allowed. Traders and daily wage earners were badly hit by the prolonging lockdown and hence there was pressure on the government to lift the restrictions.

But over the last few days, the commercial streets and tourist spots of Kerala were witnessing huge crowds owing to the Onam festivity. This has triggered serious concerns of further Covid-19 surge in the state in the coming weeks. The state has enhanced the Covid-19 vaccination as a counter-strategy. So far 53 per cent of the state's population have got at least one dose of vaccine.

Several experts have suggested that instead of imposing lockdown and reducing the working hours of shops, a strategy of keeping shops open for more hours should be tried to avoid crowding at shops. The state government's measures like weekend lockdown had also invited widespread criticism as it led to huge crowding at shops on weekdays.