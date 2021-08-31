Hindu Munnani condemns ban on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations

The Hindu Munnani on Tuesday condemned the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to impose restrictions on the public celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturthi citing Covid-19.

Terming it as a conspiracy against the Hindu community by the DMK-led dispensation, he said Chaturthi was celebrated last year amid more restrictions, without spreading the disease.

Despite a drop in infections and majority of the population getting vaccinated, the government is banning Hindu festivals only, Munnani president, Kadeshwara Subramanian alleged at a press conference here.

Noting that there were no restrictions to celebrate Bakrid recently, by erecting large pandals on road side, he claimed that even the 10-day Church festival was allowed in Turicorin recently by declaring a local holiday. However, when it comes to Hindu festivals, particularly during last month, being Holy Aadi month, the government was taking the issue of spreading the infection, he alleged.

The government had announced a ban on the public celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi and banned installation of idols at public places, processions and immersion of the idols in beaches and water bodies.

Protesting the anti-Hindu stance of the DMK government, the people will visit and pray in front of all temples in the state on Thursday, he said.

Munnani also wanted the government to withdraw its order and allow the Hindu population to celebrate the 'People's Festival' adhering to all the restrictions, like social distancing, Subramanian said.