Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Mysuru paper factory

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Mysuru paper factory

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 29 2020, 14:51pm ist
  • updated: Feb 29 2020, 14:51pm ist
Representative image (iStock photo)
Tension prevailed at Tandavaput Industrial Area in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru as a paper factory received a bomb threat call, which turned out to be a hoax call, on Saturday.
 
The authorities of Rajshil Papers received a bomb threat call in the morning. Following the incident, the bomb detection squad rushed to the spot, inspected the factory premises and declared that the call was a hoax.
 
According to the Police, an unidentified person called from a mobile number, which is now switched off. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
hoax bomb threat
Comments (+)
 