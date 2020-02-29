Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Mysuru paper factory

Tension prevailed at Tandavaput Industrial Area in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru as a paper factory received a bomb threat call, which turned out to be a hoax call, on Saturday.

The authorities of Rajshil Papers received a bomb threat call in the morning. Following the incident, the bomb detection squad rushed to the spot, inspected the factory premises and declared that the call was a hoax.

According to the Police, an unidentified person called from a mobile number, which is now switched off.