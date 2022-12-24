Hoax calls: Recovery agent tells cops loan defaulter a bomb maker

We've all heard horror stories from loan companies using absolute methods to recover their money but a loan app company in Chennai went a step too far and made a hoax call to the police, accusing the defaulter of being a terror threat in a bid to harass him so he would pay.

According to a report by The Times of India, 45-year-old Kabeer Mohammed, who had borrowed money from a loan app, was paid a visit by the police on Thursday, who were called by an agent of one such lending app. The caller told the police that Kabeer was making bombs at his house in Muthamizh Nagar in Mangadu.

Before police could ask for details, the call was disconnected. Not wanting to take any chances, the police, along with sniffer dog, rushed to the address provided, only to realise that it was a hoax caller.

Kabeer, the cops came to know, had taken Rs 5 lakh through a loan app in instalments. He was a daily wager who vacated that house three years ago and was now staying at another suburb in Chennai.

"He had met with a road accident and used the quick loan app to meet his medical expenses. He took money in instalments and was unable to repay," a police officer told the publication.

Failing to repay the loan, Kabeer was bombarded recovery agents. They even called up people from his contact list and abused him.

When Kabir still failed to repay the loan despite these attempts to coax him to pay, an agent resorted to making the hoax call.

"Efforts are on track him [the hoax caller] with the help of the IP address," an officer told the publication.