Holy soil from Rameswaram, Kanchipuram and water from Kanyakumari used at Ayodhya Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Holy soil from Rameswaram and Kanchipuram, holy water from the confluence of three oceans in Kanyakumari and gold and silver coins from the Kanchi Mutt are some of the materials that were sent from Tamil Nadu to be used in the bhoomi pujan for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had sent soil collected from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram and holy water collected from River Cauvery and from Kanyakumari through courier, while the famous Kanchi Kamakodi Peetam transported materials it collected through a flight.

The holy water in Kanyakumari was collected from ‘Triveni Sangamam’, the confluence of Bay of Bengal, Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea. VHP leaders said they have also sent soil collected from other famous temples across Tamil Nadu to Ayodhya.

Tamil Nadu has several pilgrim centres associated with Lord Ram and Rameswaram is the most sacred among them. It is believed that it is from Dhanushkodi near the island of Rameswaram where Lord Ram broke the Ram Setu. He is also believed to have worshipped Lord Shiva, who is the presiding deity at the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

Besides soil collected from the famous Ekambaranathar Swamy, Kamakshi and other temples in Kanchipuram, the Kanchi Mutt has also sent gold and silver coins for the bhoomi pujan. Two bricks were also sent to Ayodhya to be used in the construction of the grand temple for Lord Ram.

The mutt’s current head Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi said in a statement that his predecessor Sri Jayendra Saraswati (69th Pontiff) and the Kanchi mutt share a very close relationship with the Sri Ram temple coming up in Ayodhya.

“This is God's will. The Acharya made several attempts on various occasions to have a temple for Sri Rama built in Ayodhya by holding talks with many groups. He wished for the temple to come up soon," the 70th Pontiff said.