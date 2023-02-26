Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Kerala on March 5

Expecting a favourable result in the Assembly elections in Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party is sending Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Kerala on March 5 to take on the Left government in the state.

In a one-day visit to the state, Shah is set to address a public gathering where he will take on the failure of the Left’s alliance with the Congress in Tripura, in case the BJP lands with a positive result.

The results of the Assembly elections in the three states will be announced on March 2.

Shah will be in Thrissur just three days after, where he will address a huge public meeting. The party hopes to pull in a huge crowd and so have booked the city’s Thekkinkadu Maidan which can accommodate over 15,000-20,000 people.

Shah will also hold an office bearers meeting, and visit a historical place, which has not yet been finalised.

Sources in the party said that the result of the Tripura elections, where the Congress and the Left are in alliance, could help the BJP in case it wins in the state elections.

The BJP had wrestled Tripura in 2018 from the Left after a 25-year reign under Manik Sarkar. This term, the Left and Congress have a seat-sharing pact where the Left contested in 47 seats while the Congress fought the remaining 13 seats.

Yet, the BJP has been unable to make a mark in Kerala, despite a Hindu population of over 55 per cent, even as the saffron party seeks to make inroads in the south. The Centre has been increasing spend on schemes, and the RSS has tried to galvanise support during the Sabarimala issue, without any significant effect.

Earlier this month, at a public meeting in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, adjoining Kerala, Shah made a remark praising the BJP government in Karnataka in comparison to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala.

“There is Kerala in your neighbourhood. I do not wish to say more,” he had said, with an intent to point at the increasing presence of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Shah’s comment earned him a retort from Vijayan, who said that Kerala is the only place safe from “the communal propaganda of Sangh parivar”.

“Amit Shah should say what is wrong in Kerala. Minorities in Karnataka face widespread attacks whereas religious minorities are safe here,” he said.