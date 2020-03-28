Home quarantine sticker pasted at Kamal Haasan's office

Home quarantine sticker pasted at Kamal Haasan's office, removed later

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 28 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 15:37 ist
DH Photo

City Corporation personnel stuck a home quarantine sticker on Saturday at the office of actor- politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam leading to speculation that the matinee star was quarantined for coronavirus.

The sticker, however, was removed later from the gate of Makkal Needhi Maiam office.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

While there was speculation if Haasan was quarantined, the Greater Chennai Corporation said their staffers pasted the sticker at the premises because actress Gautami Tadimalli "has returned from Dubai recently and her passport has this address (Eldams Road in upscale Alwarpet)."

The present residence of the actress was not known immediately.

Track the state-wise COVID-19 cases here

The sticker, that read, "We are in home quarantine to safeguard ourselves and Chennai from coronavirus" was removed soon, an official said declining to elaborate.

Kamal Haasan, in a statement, clarified he was not quarantined.

"Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there," he said.

Further, the actor said, the news that he has been quarantined "is not true."

As a precautionary measure, he has been maintaining only social distancing. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kamal Hassan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tamil Nadu
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 