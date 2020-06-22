Honour killing case: Girl’s father acquitted by Madras High Court

Four years after the murder of Shankar, who belonged to Scheduled Caste, sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Monday acquitted the prime accused in the case, his father-in-law B Chinnasamy, of all charges.

The division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar also commuted the death sentence of five others to 25 years in prison. The aforementioned five persons and Chinnasamy were awarded death sentence by a local court in Tiruppur that fast-tracked the case and delivered the verdict in just about 18 months.

Shankar, a Scheduled Caste man, and Gowsalya, who hails from dominant Thevar community, fell in love while studying at a private engineering college in Pollachi near Coimbatore. After they got married against the wishes of the girl’s parents.

Shankar (23) was hacked to death in front of Gowsalya, then 19, in broad daylight in Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on March 13, 2016.

Gowsalya, who was also injured in the attack, mustered courage, and fought a brave battle to get her parents punished for the “grievous crime.”

As a result of her struggle, the Tiruppur court sentenced her father and five people who were hired by the latter to death, while acquitting her mother and maternal uncle. However, the six moved the Madras High Court seeking a review of the death sentence, while the state moved against the acquittal of Gausalya’s mother and maternal uncle.

The court in its verdict on Monday said the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the conspiracy to kill Shankar was hatched by the prime accused i.e. Gowsalya’s father.

“This Court has set aside the conviction and sentence passed against A1 and acquitted him of all charges levelled against him and found him not guilty in the appeal filed by him (Chinnasamy),” the court said.

It also observed that testimonies of “witnesses as to the seeing of A1” in the company of some of the assailants is “highly doubtful.”

“It is also to be noted at this juncture that except A1, they do not have any acquaintance with the other accused and no Test Identification Parade was conducted and the identification for the first time was made in the Court and as such, this Court is not inclined to believe the said testimonies as regards the charge of conspiracy,” the bench observed.

After the murder, Gowsalya launched a trust and named it after Shankar and chose to live with her husband’s family till she married Shakti, a parai artiste, in December 2018.

A visibly shaken Gowsalya told the media in a choked voice that she will appeal against the Madras High Court order in the Supreme Court. The Tamil Nadu government might also appeal against the order.

“I respect the judiciary, but the Madras High Court verdict has come as a shock and disappointment to me…We will not rest until we get justice. My legal fight will continue as long as I am alive. And I will continue to fight till Shankar gets justice for his killing,” Gowsalya told journalists, flanked by Shakti.

An emotional Gowsalya said if not for her parents— Chinnasamy and Annalakshmi— her husband Shankar would have been alive, and they would have led a happy and content life.

The Madras High Court while confirming the acquittal of Gowsalya’s mother, cleared the father also of all charges and ordered his release from the Coimbatore Central Prison. Only the five men who were hired to kill Shankar now face life imprisonment with a minimum of 25 years in prison without any right for remission.

After losing her husband, Gowsalya transformed herself into an activist against “honour killing” and is a vocal campaigner for a law against caste killings in the country.

The verdict also led to fresh calls for the need to pass legislation to prevent honour killings.

VCK chief and Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said the high court verdict was disappointing and demanded that legislation be brought immediately to prevent the incidence of honour killings.

“If Shankar was not killed by Gowsalya’s parents and her maternal uncle, who killed the innocent man? Then, should not the people who filed a bogus case be punished? Should not we find the real culprits? Why is the court not answering such questions?” he asked.