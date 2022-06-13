Hooch tragedy convict, 32 others to be released from Kerala prisons

Kerala government gave remission on Monday to 33 prisoners in the state, including the person convicted in a hooch tragedy that killed 31.

The prisoners’ release was aided by the recent Supreme Court order that released A G Perarivalan, one of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts. The ruling was mentioned in the petition filed at the top court seeking remittal for the hooch tragedy convict Chandran alias Manichan.

Sources said that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gave nod on Monday to the state cabinet’s recommendation after detailed scrutiny on the matter. All remitted convicts have served more than 16 years of their jail term, and there had been no adverse reports against them.

Manichan, who reportedly will have to remit a fine of about Rs 30 lakh for his release, was the key accused in the 2000 hooch tragedy at Kalluvathukal in Kollam district that claimed 31 lives and caused vision impairment of several others.

He was serving a 22-year life term. His release has sparked rumours and has assumed political significance, because it is alleged that he was part of a nexus that included politicians in the CPM as well as the Congress.