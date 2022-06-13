Hooch tragedy convict, 32 others to be released

Hooch tragedy convict, 32 others to be released from Kerala prisons

Manichan, who reportedly will have to remit a fine of about Rs 30 lakh for his release, was the key accused in the 2000 hooch tragedy

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 13 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 23:10 ist

Kerala government gave remission on Monday to 33 prisoners in the state, including the person convicted in a hooch tragedy that killed 31.

The prisoners’ release was aided by the recent Supreme Court order that released A G Perarivalan, one of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts. The ruling was mentioned in the petition filed at the top court seeking remittal for the hooch tragedy convict Chandran alias Manichan.

Sources said that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gave nod on Monday to the state cabinet’s recommendation after detailed scrutiny on the matter. All remitted convicts have served more than 16 years of their jail term, and there had been no adverse reports against them.

Manichan, who reportedly will have to remit a fine of about Rs 30 lakh for his release, was the key accused in the 2000 hooch tragedy at Kalluvathukal in Kollam district that claimed 31 lives and caused vision impairment of several others.

He was serving a 22-year life term. His release has sparked rumours and has assumed political significance, because it is alleged that he was part of a nexus that included politicians in the CPM as well as the Congress.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Hooch tragedy
prisons
India News

What's Brewing

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

 