Hope LDF govt in Kerala will support motion seeking Governor's recall: Congress

Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday expressed hope the Left government in Kerala would completely support his proposed motion in the state Assembly to recall Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on his stand over CAA.

The notice seeking permission to move the resolution in the upcoming budget session was given to uphold the dignity of the state Assembly and its members, he said.

"Actually, it should have been moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. I am compelled to come up with the motion as the CM failed to do his duty as the leader of the House," Chennithala told reporters here.

"I hope that as the leader of a party which has taken a stand that even the post of the Governor is unwanted, Vijayan and his government will support the resolution in the House completely," he said.

The Congress leader's statement comes a day after the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and state Parliamentary Affairs minister, A K Balan criticised his decision to move the resolution seeking the recalling of the Governor under the Rule 130 of the legislative business.

Chennithala had said on Saturday he had given a notice to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan seeking his permission to move the resolution demanding Khan's recall for "violating" all democratic principles and "publicly questioning" the pride of the legislature through his stand over CAA.

He had accused the Governor of publicly challenging the unanimous resolution passed by the state Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 enacted by the Parliament during its winter session.

However, Khan had welcomed the move stating that he was functioning as per the Constitution.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, Chennithala alleged Vijayan was reluctant to utter even a word against the Governor even if Khan had infringed into the privileges of the state assembly by repeatedly stating that the resolution unanimously passed by it against CAA was "unconstitutional."

The Governor was "insulting" not only the Assembly but also the people of the state through his statements, the Congress leader alleged.

"The Chief Minister's silence over the issue is unusual and mysterious," he said.

He also urged Vijayan to realise the "grand agenda" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah behind the political statements by Governor Khan.

"BJP is using Governors to play politics in states ruled by other parties and to create issues in the state- Centre relationship. So, Governor Khan's stand should be viewed seriously. The resolution seeking his recall should be discussed and passed by the House," Chennithala added.