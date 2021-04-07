Hopes and concerns in political camps in Kerala after polling

A day after the polling at 140 Assembly seats in Kerala, all the three major political fronts are expressing confidence of forming government and raised allegations of nexuses.

Raising BJP's hopes, Kerala PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said that the reports he received from the grassroot level at Manjeshwar was "disturbing". Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be responsible if the BJP wins at Majeshwar, he said.

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran is contesting from Manjeshwar and the polling per cent at Majeshwar was comparatively higher.

BJP's Palakkad candidate 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan predicted up to 40 seats for the saffron party and was anticipating to be decisive force in a hung Assembly. Being highly confident of his victory, he already started steps to open MLA office in Palakkad.

While Congress leaders, including A K Antony and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, had expressed hopes of a thumping victory of the UDF, LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan said that the Congress would suffer major setback in the elections and the BJP would also be a loser.

Meanwhile, BJP camps continued their attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his Sabarimala remark during the polling day. BJP state vice president and candidate at Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram, Shobha Surendran said that Vijayan was afraid of Ayyappa's "curse" and claimed that his wife had even offered special poojas to overcome it.

On the other side, LDF and UDF leaders reiterated that BJP would lose its lone sitting seat Nemom.

While, the LDF camps hope that the social welfare and development initiative of the government may work in their favour, the UDF camps are hopeful that they could trigger an anti-incumbency factor by highlighting the corruption allegations against the government. The BJP is hopeful of emerging as an alternative to the UDF and the LDF. Both UDF and Congress hope to get benefit of the Sabrimala women entry issue also.