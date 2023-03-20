Hospital staff sexually assaults woman after surgery, arrested

A hospital attendant was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman patient at the government medical college hospital at Kozhikode in Kerala.

Grade-II attendant Saseendran (55), a native of Vadakara in the suburbs of Kozhikode, who was absconding, was held by the police on Monday. He was also placed under suspension.

The woman, who had undergone surgery, alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her after shifting her to the post-operative ward on Saturday. The woman was recovering from anaesthesia. She later informed the matter to her relatives and the matter was subsequently reported to the police

Health Minister Veena George directed the director of medical education to take necessary action. The hospital authorities constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the incident.

Various sections of the IPC, including 376 (Rape), were invoked against the accused.