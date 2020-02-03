Hospitals, border areas being monitored for coronavirus: O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday said hospitals and border areas were being closely monitored to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Visiting the town, which is his constituency, for ameeting with the public and receiving grievance petitions from them, Panneerselvam told newsmen that intense monitoring of the sick was on in the areas bordering Kerala by the health departments of both the states to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Stating that some people had arrived from China, the ground zero of the coronavirus, to Kerala bordering Bodinayakanur, he said precautionery steps were being taken. The farmers of the border districts have been advised not to shake hands ortalk without covering their mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing. He said thousands of farmers were travelling between the border districts every day and were being monitored. People from Tamil Nadu have also come back from China and they were also kept under close observationby the doctors, the Deputy Chief Minister said. After receiving petitions from the public, he directed the officials to take action on them.