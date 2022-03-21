Host of social issues aggravates protest against Kerala rail project

Mounting protests across Kerala over the demarcation of land for a semi-high-speed rail line is not just emotional outbursts over losing own land and home, but a host of other social issues like depreciation of land value on both sides of rail lines and difficulties in getting suitable alternative land for resettlement.

Unlike a road development project, where the value of the land on both sides of the road would naturally increase in due course, when it comes to a rail project, the value of land parcels dip in value as no development can take place on either side of rail lines.

Another major concern among the people is the unavailability of alternative land for rehabilitation. Even as the government offers compensations as per the rules, getting suitable alternative land is not an easy task in a place like Kerala due to higher population density. The home construction costs are also skyrocketing.

Even a large number of families evicted for various major development activities like the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal in Kochi as well as many families displaced due to natural calamities in various parts of the state were still struggling to find alternative plots.

Also Read — Kareem seeks Centre's nod for Silver Line rail project in Kerala

Another major social issue being faced by the people facing eviction is the inability to sell their land parcel once it is notified for a development project. Many families, especially the economically weaker sections, often raise money for essential needs like children's education and marriage and medical treatment by selling off a portion of land or by pledging properties in banks. But once the land is notified for a takeover by the government, using it as collateral to raise money is not possible.

Of the total 1222.45 hectares required for the semi-high-speed Silver Line rail project, 1074.19 hectares is private property. While the government estimates that only around 9,000 buildings, including households, need to be taken over, those involved in the anti-rail movement claim that the actual number is much higher.

Mini Philip, a leader of the anti-rail action council, pointed out that apart from the around 30 metres required for the proposed rail line, around 30 metres on both sides would have to be kept as a buffer zone where no construction would be allowed. Moreover, there would be a restriction on activities up to 500 metres on either side of the proposed rail line until the rail line construction work is over.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: