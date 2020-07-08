Hubballi trader died in Kasargod tests positive for Covid-19

A Hubli-based trader hailing from Kasargod, who died in Kasargod on Tuesday, was found Covid-19 positive. He was identified as Abdul Rahman, 55.

According to a statement from Kasargod district medical officer, the Mogral Puthur native, Abdul Rahman, was running a provision store at Hubli in Karnataka. He developed fever while in Hubli and returned to Kerala by car with two friends on July 6 night.

By 3:30 a.m. on July 7 he reached Talapady check post and was taken to Kasargod general hospital as he complained of breathing difficulty. But he died on the way. His specimen was subjected to test and the result that came on Wednesday was Covid-19 positive.

The preliminary assumption of doctors was that he died due to heart ailments. He was earlier undergoing treatment for heart ailments and had also undergone angioplasty.