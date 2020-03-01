Huge job opportunities under cooperative system: RBI Director Satish Marathe

When other countries achieve 70-75% in agriculture food processing, India is still at 20%. By increasing the amount of food processing through cooperation mode, thousands of youth can get a job in their villages, said Reserve Bank of India Director Satish Marathe.

“More than 65,000 cooperatives are run on profit in the country. Profit can be made by extension and proper planning in cooperative mode,” he stressed while delivering the keynote address during the inaugural of the two-day national seminar on ‘Indian Economy in Transition: Prospects and Challenges of Cooperatives’ at University College. Mangalore University Registrar Prof A M Khan, while inaugurating the programme said, “The growing together policy of the cooperative sector will boost the Indian economy.”

Highlighting the white revolution and green revolution, he said that cooperative policies should help the downtrodden.

CAMPCO President S R Sathishchandra said that cooperative policy is nothing but a lifestyle and primary cooperative system is like a cradle of democracy. With the help of green, white and knowledge revolution, India has turned to become a superpower in the world, he said.

Sahakara Bharathi National General Secretary Udaya Vasudeva Joshi informed that there are around 25 crore cooperatives in India. It should help in the sustainable development of the downtrodden, he added.

Vishwakarma Cooperative Bank Limited President Harish Achar and Principal Dr Uday Kumar M A hailed the success of cooperative policy and said the sector needed more in-depth research.