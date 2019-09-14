Hundred days of Jagan rule have been anti-people: Pawan

“It is a popular government by the number of seats it won, but the first 100 days of YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s rule have been nothing but anti-people. The government had no plan whatsoever and lacked transparency” said Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday enlisting several failures of the YSRCP government. The Janasena chief released a 33-page report of Jagan’s governance in which he attacked the government on nine specific issues.

Speaking to media persons after releasing the book at the party office here, Pawan said that by implementing a unilateral ban on movement of sand without finalizing the sand policy, the government had hit hard the livelihood of 20 lakh construction workers. On the investment front, the government had terrorized prospective investors by humiliating Kia car India operations head in full public view during the launch of Seltos car. “Similarly the mindless quarrel with the centre on scrapping of PPAs with power generating companies has hurt the image of the state. Which investor will come and invest in Andhra Pradesh,” he questioned.

On the Polavaram multipurpose project, he said that the government’s attitude towards the contractor has become the biggest hurdle for the speedy completion of the project. “It is unfortunate that the Jagan government picks a quarrel with the union government knowing that Polavaram is a national project and funds have to be released by the centre,” the actor turned politician pointed out.

He also criticized the state government for leaving the Amaravati project midway. “Amaravati is not a project belonging to only one region, it is the common pride of all the 5 crore Telugu people,” he said. He wanted people of the state to own the project lest face one more shifting of the capital, after Chennai, Kurnool and Hyderabad. “What about the future of the farmers who gave up their land for the capital and the Rs 800 cr already spent on the project,” he questioned.

Talking on the phased prohibition of liquor, Pawan pointed out that the latest reports show that beer sales have shot up by 13 per cent after the government tightened sale of IMFL in the state. “Krishna district alone has more dengue patients than Telangana,” he said on the outbreak of seasonal diseases. “Waiting period is over,” he warned the government.