Husband arrested for Tamil TV actor Chitra’s suicide

Six days after popular Tamil actress K Chitra was found dead in her hotel room, her husband Hemnath was on Monday night arrested for abetting her suicide.

Hemnath, who is being interrogated since December 9, was arrested by Nazarathpet police at around 11 pm on Monday night at the end of sixth day of questioning.

“The husband has been arrested for the suicide of Chitra. He has been booked under Section 306 of IPC that deals with abetment of suicide,” a senior police officer with the Chennai Police told Deccan Herald.

Chitra’s mother had accused Hemnath of harassing his daughter, who is understood to have faced financial issues.

Chitra, 29, was a popular face on television, acting in serials and hosting shows. She shot into limelight after her role in Saravanan Meenatchi, a popular television serial and went on to become popular. She was acting in Pandian Stores, another popular television soap broadcast on an entertainment channel.

Chitra was found dead inside her hotel room in Nazarathpet near Poonamallee on the outskirts of Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday. Her husband Hemnath had told police that he was waiting outside the room as Chitra locked herself inside the room to take a shower.

The couple had checked-in to the hotel after Chitra completed her shooting for a serial.