Hyderabad: 2 held for trying to bury infant alive

A three-day-old female infant had a providential escape from certain death in the hands of two persons believed to be her father and grandfather who tried to bury her alive. Thanks to the quick wit and determination of an auto driver the infant was saved and police arrested the culprits.

Police said the father and son attempted the gruesome deed as they did not want a baby girl. The grandfather lied to the police that the baby was stillborn. But, later, when the police noticed the baby moving, he said doctors had discharged declaring that she would not survive even after operated upon.

The incident occurred at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad on Thursday morning. According to West Marredpally police, two men arrived at an isolated place near the bus station around 9 am, carrying something wrapped in a cloth. The elder man was holding it and the other was making a pit on the open land.

An auto driver, who went there to attend nature call found the movements of the men suspicious. The driver, Kumar, alerted Marredpally police constable S Venkata Ramakrishna. He stayed there till one more constable arrived from the station.

The grandfather told the police that they were trying to bury the baby there because they would not be allowed to take a dead baby in the bus to their place, Karimnagar. In the video, the grandfather can be seen trying to close the nose of the baby, when the police insist to show them clearly.

The baby who was severely dehydrated was admitted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and the two men were taken into custody.