Hyderabad airport first in India to offer e-boarding for domestic and international flights

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad has become the first airport in India to enable e-boarding for international flights.

The RGIA operated by the GMR Group went live for its domestic e-boarding facility in December 2015.

"The GMR Group led Hyderabad airport has the credit to be the first and only airport in India to offer truly end-to-end paperless e-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights. Extending this facility, the airport has now started rolling out the indigenously developed digital solution to international flights, becoming the first airport in India to do so. This marks a significant milestone in the history of Indian aviation," GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said in a press statement.

IndiGo Airlines was the first carrier to commence the facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on October 2. Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, GHIAL said.

“In the present pandemic scenario, automating the passenger journey provides more pleasant airport experience,” Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said

Panicker said that they have launched the e-boarding solution for international operations, “after about five years of successfully operating e-boarding for domestic flights.”

"Passengers can choose between conventional paper boarding or electronic boarding passes on their mobile phones to use the system. Benefits of e-boarding include reduced queue waiting time, removal of redundancies at checkpoints. It also helps airlines optimize their resource utilization, and the airport to continuously enhance operational efficiency, overall safety and security," GHIAL said.

Passengers boarding an international flight using e-boarding service have to book the ticket online and web check-in.

At the airport:

Departures Entrance Gate: Display the digital/printed boarding card at the e-boarding scanner; CISF validates the documents and allows passenger entry

Check in Counter: Check in agent scans the boarding card/s; Passenger drops luggage at the counter

Immigration: Passenger completes passport verification by officials of Bureau of Immigration

Security Screening Zone: Puts hand baggage on Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), moves for security check. Scans the boarding card on an e-boarding scanner and moves on.

Boarding Gate: At the announcement of boarding, scans the boarding card on e-boarding scanner and moves towards the gates for boarding the aircraft.