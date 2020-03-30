Hyderabad central university rolls out infection prevention course

The University of Hyderabad is offering a one-year PG Diploma in Infection Prevention and Control (PGDIPC), a distance learning program through its Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning.

The program in making for about six months is being rolled out at a time when COVID-19 infections have become an utmost concern in the country.

“Our program deals with all kinds of infections - hospital-based, unhygienic conditions and communicable - but given the present situation, the focus could be on the COVID-19,” Professor Prakash Babu, dean, School of Medical Sciences, UoH, told DH.

The program includes a module on microbiology, to provide an understanding of viruses like the novel Coronavirus that caused the present global pandemic.

Babu stated the response to the notification given in December as overwhelming. “Many doctors, nurses have applied, including some from the SAARC nations. We are planning to expand the seats from 30 to 60 now.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Rs 60,000 course, in two semesters, emphasizes a pedagogy following a “hear-see-do” approach critical to deep learning in such programs.

The program is a collaboration between the central university's School of Medical Sciences and Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), Hyderabad, a non-government institution, with the mandate of enhancing capacity to address prevention and control of healthcare-associated infections.

“We will send out the course material in a few days. The course participants will be with us for two months – one in each semester - for field studies etc.,” Babu said.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Professor Appa Rao Podile said, "Since we need at least 100,000 such trained professionals, I hope this program provides the much required, multi-faceted professionals to ensure our institutions and communities become a safer place. This program offered on an easily accessible and user-friendly distance mode is suitable for working persons wanting to enhance their capacity and get coveted accreditation individually and for their institutions too."

Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, president, IFCAI, described the program as first of its kind anywhere in the developing world and in Asia.