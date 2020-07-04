Hyderabad civic body to build 3,000 public toilets

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the process of constructing as many as 3,000 toilets under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model to be completed before August 15.

Minister KT Rama Rao ordered the civic body to construct 500 toilets each in every zone under GHMC limits, an official press release said. Accordingly, suitable places have been identified in LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Charminar, Serilingampally and Khairatabad zones, it said.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar ordered the officials concerned to regularly monitor the progress to achieve the desired target, it added.