Hyderabad cop kills wife by slitting her throat

A police constable murdered his wife by slitting her throat after a quarrel over some family issues.
Constable K Rajkumar chased his wife Shoba (40) and slit her throat with a knife at their residence at Gautami Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday.
The shocking incident occurred under the limits of the Vanasthalipuram police station.
Also Read | Delhi Police file charge sheet in Nikki Yadav murder case
The couple's elder son Swatik (15) got injured while trying to stop his father. On a complaint filed by Swatik, the police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the constable, who escaped after the killing.
Rajkumar, who was serving as a constable in the high court, had some differences with his wife. The couple had a quarrel two days ago and the family elders were trying to resolve the issue.
On Friday, the couple had a heated argument over some issue following which an enraged Rajkumar started thrashing her. When she started running down the stairs to save herself, he chased her with a knife and slit her throat.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack
One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya
Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves