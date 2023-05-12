Hyderabad cop kills wife by slitting her throat

Constable K Rajkumar chased his wife Shoba (40) and slit her throat with a knife at their residence at Gautami Nagar in Hyderabad on May 12

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • May 12 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 22:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police constable murdered his wife by slitting her throat after a quarrel over some family issues.

Constable K Rajkumar chased his wife Shoba (40) and slit her throat with a knife at their residence at Gautami Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday.

The shocking incident occurred under the limits of the Vanasthalipuram police station.

The couple's elder son Swatik (15) got injured while trying to stop his father. On a complaint filed by Swatik, the police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the constable, who escaped after the killing.

Rajkumar, who was serving as a constable in the high court, had some differences with his wife. The couple had a quarrel two days ago and the family elders were trying to resolve the issue.

On Friday, the couple had a heated argument over some issue following which an enraged Rajkumar started thrashing her. When she started running down the stairs to save herself, he chased her with a knife and slit her throat.

